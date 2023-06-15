WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robber search; vehicular-homicide suspect’s arraignment postponed

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ROBBER SEARCH: If you’re in the Westwood Village area and wondering about the police response, officers are looking for a robber right now. We don’t have full details but a female victim told police she was robbed at gunpoint by the dumpsters between McDonald’s and the future Five Guys. The robber may have gotten away on foot southbound on 26th SW. A K9 was called in to help search. The robber is described as an Asian man in his early 20s, 5’6″ thin, beanie, black sweatshirt and pants, armed with a “small compact semi-automatic handgun.”

ARRAIGNMENT POSTPONED: We reported last week on the charges filed against 36-year-old Delfino Lopez-Morales in the West Seattle Bridge crash that killed Khalea Thoeuk and Riley Danard, both 18, in March. He was due in court for arraignment today to answer the charges, but the hearing was postponed until June 26th, with the explanation that he is still in a hospital but expected to be discharged by then. A warrant remains in effect and police have said he would be booked into jail upon release from the hospital.