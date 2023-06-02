WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Myers Way victim ID’d; Junction business burglary; home garage break-in

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

(WSB photo, Tuesday night)

MYERS WAY VICTIM ID’D: In addition to releasing the Don Armeni shooting victim’s name (reported here Thursday), the King County Medical Examiner’s Office also has publicly identified the man killed at a Myers Way encampment Tuesday. He was 35-year-old Reginald Moore. The Medical Examiner says his cause of death was “gunshot wound to the chest” and that the case is officially ruled homicide – police initially weren’t sure when Moore was found dead with “signs of trauma.” No additional info on the investigation so far. This is now the fifth unsolved shooting death in our area in less than two months.

JUNCTION BUSINESS BURGLARY: Thanks for the tip. The West Seattle Smoke Shop in The Junction had a smash-and-grab burglary overnight:

We went to the shop to find out what happened. They tell us somebody broke the glass to get in around 6 am and stole just one specific item – dozens of disposable vape pens. Security video is under review.

HOME GARAGE BREAK-IN: Reader report from Kira:

We live on 12th Ave SW near SW Henderson in Highland Park and had our garage broken into. A black and red backpack with tools was stolen and a couple of moving boxes with clothes and fabric. There may have been more stolen, we are still reconciling.

SPD report # is 23-909224.