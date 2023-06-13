WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Home-burglary attempt on video; assault arrest

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

WOULD-BE BURGLARS ON VIDEO: Aaron emailed to report;

I live in West Seattle over by Thriftway on California, and Sunday morning at 3:30 am two guys tried to break-in my house with a crowbar. Luckily the deadbolt held and they couldn’t get it open and left. My camera was able to get good footage of them and their attempt.

Here’s a framegrab of the other person involved:

Aaron says his home might have been targeted because of personal items stolen in a car prowl recently. If you have any information, the SPD report # is 23-909805.

ASSAULT ARREST: SPD reports an arrest in the heart of The Junction late Sunday night. Just before midnight, officers “responded to the area of California Avenue SW and SW Alaska Street for an altercation.” They arrested a 32-year-old woman who they say “had accosted two men and threatened one of them with a knife.” She remains in King County Jail, held for investigation of assault and harassment, pending a probable-cause hearing later today.