WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation; SWAT arrest followups

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

GUNFIRE INVESTIGATION: Police received several early-morning reports of possible gunfire in Puget Ridge and Highland Park. One was confirmed, reported around quarter till 4 am: At two locations in the 5400 block of 18th SW, officers found what they told dispatch totaled 10 shell casings. No injuries or property damage reported. They didn’t get a description of any person or vehicle involved, but if you have any video or other evidence, the case number is 23-179214.

SWAT ARREST FOLLOWUPS: On Sunday night, we reported on two SWAT standoffs that unfolded concurrently at two locations less than a mile apart, at residences on the 3600 block of Beach Drive SW and at Marine/Lander. Suspects were arrested in both and booked into King County Jail. Today, SPD released additional details on the Beach Drive incident, in which police say the 40-year-old suspect brandished a gun when harassing a neighbor over noise. (Police seized the gun and included a photo in their SPD Blotter post.) The suspect remains in jail in lieu of $1,000 bail. Meantime, the 44-year-old Marine/Lander suspect – accused of, per a police summary, “a domestic disturbance where the suspect threatened the victim with a handgun” – is out of jail after posting bond on $5,000 bail.