WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation; SWAT arrest followups

June 27, 2023 3:41 pm
1 COMMENT
 Crime | West Seattle news

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

GUNFIRE INVESTIGATION: Police received several early-morning reports of possible gunfire in Puget Ridge and Highland Park. One was confirmed, reported around quarter till 4 am: At two locations in the 5400 block of 18th SW, officers found what they told dispatch totaled 10 shell casings. No injuries or property damage reported. They didn’t get a description of any person or vehicle involved, but if you have any video or other evidence, the case number is 23-179214.

SWAT ARREST FOLLOWUPS: On Sunday night, we reported on two SWAT standoffs that unfolded concurrently at two locations less than a mile apart, at residences on the 3600 block of Beach Drive SW and at Marine/Lander. Suspects were arrested in both and booked into King County Jail. Today, SPD released additional details on the Beach Drive incident, in which police say the 40-year-old suspect brandished a gun when harassing a neighbor over noise. (Police seized the gun and included a photo in their SPD Blotter post.) The suspect remains in jail in lieu of $1,000 bail. Meantime, the 44-year-old Marine/Lander suspect – accused of, per a police summary, “a domestic disturbance where the suspect threatened the victim with a handgun” – is out of jail after posting bond on $5,000 bail.

  • neighbor June 27, 2023 (4:18 pm)
    People who claim to own guns for self defense contradict that when they use their guns to try to settle a dispute. That’s not self defense, people. And in my opinion, misusing a firearm in that manner should revoke their permit to have them, at least temporarily.

  • Beachcomber June 27, 2023 (4:21 pm)
    Thanks for the follow ups! It’s really hard to understand why the Beach Drive resident would not just comply with the police and instead choose to stay barricaded for hours! Also: I wonder how this person can go back to live in the same location after pulling something like this….

