WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning gunfire; stolen boat found on the rocks

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports today – both the results of multiple tips (thank you!):

EARLY-MORNING GUNFIRE: In the 3 am hour today, multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunfire, from Westwood to north Arbor Heights. In one case, police were able to confirm gunfire, by finding shell casings. Officers reported finding six 9mm casings at 34th and Trenton. No injuries or property damage reported, so far. Neighbors reported hearing vehicles speeding off, but police were still looking for any home security video that might have caught one or more associated vehicles on camera.

STOLEN BOAT RECOVERED: This started out mysteriously – a boat on the rocks at Don Armeni Boat Ramp on Tuesday, as the tide went out. Readers sent photos starting with this one from Jeff:

Police were having trouble finding information for us, though it was clear from one photo from Stewart L. that officers had responded at some point:

SPD spokesperson Officer Shawn Weismiller found the report today, and tells WSB: “Boat was stolen out of a marina in Lake Washington. Officers responded to an abandoned boat at the ramp, but the tide was out, so they had to wait for high tide to recover the boat. While waiting to recover the boat, officers learned someone was in the boat. Officers responded and arrested a 58-year-old-male for possession of stolen property. The boat was recovered,”