WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Computer stolen; Pride flag re-stolen; car vandalized

Reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN COMPUTER: From Gershon:

I am just grasping at straws on how to get my computer back. It was my work computer with over 2 years of data that I am not able to replace. This hits me pretty hard. My vehicle was broken into in the parking lot behind the Skylark last night. My gray Dakine backpack was snatched, which had my computer and some other personal items in it. Send me a message if you see it ditched somewhere or have an idea on best way to retrieve it (buy it back) or something. The computer inside was a Samsung Galaxy book2, midnight blue.

Police report # is 23-909691. If you’ve found the computer and/or backpack, we can relay a message to Gershon (westseattleblog@gmail.com).

PRIDE FLAG STOLEN AGAIN: The Community School of West Seattle‘s Pride flag was stolen for the second time in less than two weeks. You’ll recall it was taken on May 27th, and replaced courtesy of White Center Pride. Then this past Thursday morning, it was taken, and the flagpole damaged, again:

Police report # is 23-909576. Whitney at CSWS says, “WC Pride is going to stock us up on poles and flags so that the thieves won’t win.”

CAR VANDALIZED: The reader who emailed us is hoping to find witness(es) to this:

It happened on Dawson, between California and 42nd SW, Friday between 5:30 am and 2:30 pm. The victim says, “Maybe someone has info or maybe saw something or has any surveillance cam footage.” It’s been reported to police, though we don’t have a report # yet.