The report and photo were sent by local arborist Michael Oxman:

Sad to report my pickup was stolen last nite from Delridge/Findlay St. sometime between 10 PM Sunday nite-10 AM Monday morning. Blue 1997 Chevy 3/4 ton with camper shell. Chainsaws, weedeater, blower were inside. SPD Incident # 23-155797. License plate TREEDR