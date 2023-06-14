West Seattle, Washington

14 Wednesday

58℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 robberies, 1 arrest

June 14, 2023 10:25 am
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two robberies in West Seattle Crime Watch this morning:

SUSPECT ARRESTED: If you noticed a police response in the Jefferson Square area this past hour, police were called after a reported robbery, and arrested a suspect. We’re still working to get specifics on what happened beyond “robbery at knifepoint” with the robber demanding the victim’s (corrected) wallet and phone; the suspect was arrested near the north side of the shopping center and some items were found in a subsequent search with a K-9.

STORE HOLDUP: Thanks for the tip on this – someone driving by the 35th/Barton 7-11 around 6 am noticed police cars and crime tape. According to archived dispatch audio, a store staffer called 911 around 4 am to report a robbery at gunpoint about half an hour earlier. The robbers were described as white, male, masked, about 18 years old, and in a black 4-door car. Police were working to get access to security video.

Share This

7 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 robberies, 1 arrest"

  • Sam June 14, 2023 (10:32 am)
    Reply

    Is there any word on whether the waffle was homestyle or buttermilk

  • Steven June 14, 2023 (10:33 am)
    Reply

    Demanded a waffle and phone?

  • Scott Sunde June 14, 2023 (10:52 am)
    Reply

    You mean wallet and phone? If not, was there syrup on the waffle?

  • WS4life June 14, 2023 (10:56 am)
    Reply

    Demanded the victim’s “waffle”?

  • V June 14, 2023 (10:59 am)
    Reply

    Really?! A waffle at knife point? I don’t remember Jefferson Square being this bad pre-COVID…just me? 

  • WSB June 14, 2023 (11:01 am)
    Reply

    Sorry, it was supposed to be wallet, not waffle. Fixed.

  • WestSeattle June 14, 2023 (11:05 am)
    Reply

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.