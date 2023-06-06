VIDEO: First forum with all 8 Seattle City Council District 1 candidates

We promised we’d publish the video from tonight’s WSB/D1CN candidates’ forum as soon as it was uploaded, so here it is. We’ll be working on a separate story in the next few days with written highlights of the candidates’ replies to the 15+ questions we asked. As you’ll see in the video, after the introductions, the first question we asked was whether each candidate would be voted yes or no on the drug-law proposal that current councilmembers had voted down barely an hour earlier. The other questions were from submissions by the member organizations of the District 1 Community Network and WSB readers and were not previewed by the candidates. All 8 candidates participated – they were seated left to right in surname-alphabetical order:

Preston Anderson

Lucy Barefoot

Stephen Brown

Maren Costa

Jean Craciun

Mia Jacobson

Rob Saka

Phil Tavel

The forum was held at Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Walmesley Center; thank you to everyone who came to see them in person! You can also see the candidates in person during the next forum, 2 pm Saturday (June 10th) at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), presented by the 34th District Democrats, following a 1 pm forum with candidates for King County Council District 8.