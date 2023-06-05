TUESDAY: 8 candidates. 1 job. 1 stage. First forum for Seattle City Council District 1 candidates

Now less than 24 hours remain until your first chance to see the Seattle City Council District 1 candidates side by side. WSB and the District 1 Community Network are presenting an in-person Q&A candidate forum tomorrow night (Tuesday, Jun 6), 6:45 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (northeast corner of 35th/Myrtle), following a 6 pm community-info fair. Questions have been submitted in advance by D1CN member organizations and WSB readers (thank you!). If you can’t be there in person, we’re planning to have video by night’s end. All 8 candidates (here’s the list on the King County Elections website) have RSVP’d; ballots will be mailed in just five weeks, so if you don’t already have a favorite, we hope this will help.