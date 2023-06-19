TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday info, including Juneteenth holiday changes

6:00 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Monday, June 19th, the 2023 observance of Juneteenth.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast: Mostly cloudy, high around 60, chance of showers, mostly after 4 pm. Today’s sunrise was at 5:11 am; sunset will be at 9:10 pm.

NO SCHOOL

Seattle Public Schools have no classes today because of the holiday

TRANSIT

Metro – Though it’s a holiday, Metro’s running on a regular schedule, with trip cancellations and temporary route suspensions possible as usual

Water Taxi – The West Seattle WT will be on a Sunday schedule for Juneteenth; no service on the Vashon WT.

Washington State Ferries – No holiday changes. Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule; sailing cancellations remain possible on short notice, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

Sound Transit – No holiday changes.

Parking holiday – In Seattle neighborhoods where fees are charged for on-street parking, there’s no charge today.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!