TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday info, including Juneteenth holiday changes

6:00 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Monday, June 19th, the 2023 observance of Juneteenth.
WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES
Today’s forecast: Mostly cloudy, high around 60, chance of showers, mostly after 4 pm. Today’s sunrise was at 5:11 am; sunset will be at 9:10 pm.
NO SCHOOL
Seattle Public Schools have no classes today because of the holiday
TRANSIT
Metro – Though it’s a holiday, Metro’s running on a regular schedule, with trip cancellations and temporary route suspensions possible as usual
Water Taxi – The West Seattle WT will be on a Sunday schedule for Juneteenth; no service on the Vashon WT.
Washington State Ferries – No holiday changes. Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule; sailing cancellations remain possible on short notice, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.
Sound Transit – No holiday changes.
Parking holiday – In Seattle neighborhoods where fees are charged for on-street parking, there’s no charge today.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.
High Bridge – the main camera:
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):
Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:
1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:
Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.
If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS