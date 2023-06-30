TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Last-day-of-school, pre-holiday Friday

6:00 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Friday, June 30th – four days until the Fourth of July, last day of June, last day of school for Seattle Public Schools.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Clouds, then clearing, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:15 am; sunset will be at 9:11 pm.

(Thursday’s sunset – photo by Carol Ann Joyce)

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule, with trip cancellations and temporary route suspensions possible.

Water Taxi – The West Seattle WT is on its regular schedule. (Here are changes ahead for the Fourth of July and All-Star Week.)

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. See Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

