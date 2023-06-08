TRAFFIC ALERT: New stop signs at 44th/Findlay

Thanks for the tip! That’s one of two new stop signs on 44th SW where it meets SW Findlay [map]. This is just west of California/Findlay, where SDOT installed a pedestrian-activated “half-signal” last October. The reader who emailed us about this earlier today said “yield” signs had been there previously, adding, “Not sure why the change – no recent increase in accidents or near-misses. Also, when traveling north on 44th, the new stop sign is obscured by a tree.” Same tree that’s in our photo, but the sign only comes into view when you arrive right up to it. We have a question out to SDOT about the rationale for the installation.