THEATER: ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ about to open at ArtsWest

(Photo courtesy ArtsWest, 2018 production of ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’)

Starting tomorrow night, ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) is “revisiting” a musical that rocked the playhouse in 2018 – “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” Here’s how ArtsWest symmarizes “Hedwig”:

The off-Broadway smash-hit Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the electrifying story of Hedwig, a German emigrant who suffered a botched sex-change operation, as she travels the country in hopeless romantic pursuit of her former lover. First a hit on stage and again on screen, John Cameron Mitchell’s hard-rock tale of transformation has earned critical acclaim and a legion of fans across the world.

Nicholas Japaul Bernard again portrays Hedwig, with Kataka Corn as Yitzhak and Michael B. Maine as the Angry Inch; Eddie DeHais directs, and Aaron M.D. Norman is music director. Tomorrow (Wednesday) night is a 7:30 pm “preview,” with Thursday the official opening night; after that, “Hedwig” runs Wednesdays through Sundays through July 23rd. You can get tickets by going here; the playhouse is located at 4711 California SW in The Junction.