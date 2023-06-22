The Whale Trail, Pride Night Out, museum opening, pizza fundraiser, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by Sonya Westcott – Western Tiger Swallowtail butterfly)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily operations continue at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

PIZZA TO SUPPORT STUDENTS: Friends of Roxhill Elementary will benefit from part of the proceeds at Zeeks Pizza White Center (9809 16th SW, this location only) 11 am-9 pm – be sure to mention that’s why you’re there/ordering!

TREE TALK: Learn about the trees of Lincoln Park at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Scooby Dogs will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

PRIDE NIGHT OUT: As first reported here last month, this is the first year for a new way to celebrate Pride – neighborhood block parties. We don’t have a local list but if a side street is closed near you tonight starting around 5 pm, this is probably why.

QUESTIONS ABOUT RAPIDRIDE CONSTRUCTION? The H Line is launched but (as you know if you travel on Roxbury) the work isn’t all done yet. Got questions? Ask the construction team 5-6 pm tonight. This newsletter explains how.

PREVENTING YOUTH SUBSTANCE USE: Online event at 5:30 pm – details in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

THE WHALE TRAIL: As previewed here, it’s the summer gathering, with info about the Southern Residents, the new law to “give them space” on the water, and more. 6:30 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Get your ticket(s) here.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM EXHIBIT OPENING: 6:30 pm-8:30 pm, be among the first to see the Log House Museum‘s new Longfellow Creek exhibit during the opening reception, and learn how you can be part of it – more in our calendar listing.

AUTHOR EVENT: 6:30 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), local author Kelly Brenner talks about her new book “The Naturalist At Home: Projects For Discovering The Hidden World Around Us.”

