SUMMER: West Seattle writer offers free workshop for 8- to 12-year-olds

If your household includes an 8- to 12-year-old interested in writing whose summer isn’t fully booked yet – this free workshop taught by a West Seattle writer in nearby South Park still has room:

In this summer-long workshop, young people creatively explore and expand their self-confidence by writing and illustrating a book together. We will read two short stories and then rewrite one of them in our own words, in weekly meetings of one hour a week over 11 weeks. Group activities, games, solitary writing, and drawing provide for a fun and productive setting.

Books/stories we’ll read: River Dragon, an ancient Chinese story of coming-of-age, retold in an illustrated children’s book by Darcy Pattison, and “A Pumpkin Seed,” a cautionary tale from Haiti, in Creole Folktales retold by Patrick Chamoiseau

Location: South Park Community Center, 8319 8th Ave S.

Session time / dates: 4:30-5:30 pm 11 sessions, Thursdays, from June 29 to September 7, 2023

Price: free. Please plan to attend as many sessions as possible, to be part of a writing community.

For more info: see video and read about our class, founded and taught by Ms. Julia (Julia Douthwaite Viglione, PhD): 1

Enrollment open NOW via the South Park Community Center website

Questions? email Ms. Julia at juliawsea@gmail.com