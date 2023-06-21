Summer-solstice sunset watch, Alki Elementary farewell, Mariner Moose, more ahead for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Silver sunrise concludes spring – photo by Stewart L.)

Many midweek ways to have fun, and other options, are on our list for the hours ahead:

TODDLER READING TIME: Bring your little one to Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) for Toddler Reading Time, 10:30 am.

ALKI ELEMENTARY FAREWELL: As previewed here, Alki Elementary School (3010 59th SW) is hosting an open house 4-6 pm for alums (and any other interested community members) to say goodbye to the old building, set for demolition and replacement.

MARINER MOOSE: The Moose is a special guest at a Mariners watch party at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), starting at 4 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – fix it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TRIVIA x 6: Here’s where to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT OUNCES: 6:30 pm with Jared and The Wingtips. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

PIANO NIGHT: By request, with Chris Crow, at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SUMMER SOLSTICE SUNSET WATCH: Alice Enevoldsen will be at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, uphill past the tennis courts and P-Patch) at 8:30 pm for her quarterly change-of-seasons sunset watch. Come learn about what happens at the solstice and what else is going on in the sky over West Seattle. (Actual sunset expected around 8:55 – the moment the sun drops behind the Olympics.)

KARAOKE AT BENBOW ROOM: 9 pm-2 am – info in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

If you are planning an event – presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, or … – that could be featured on West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar, tell us about it! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!