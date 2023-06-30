SCHOOL’S OUT: Genesee Hill Elementary’s final art project of the year

Whether they’re coming back next year or moving up, Genesee Hill Elementary School students finished their school year with a gift for next year and beyond. The mural you see above, painted by students led by Urban ArtWorks, has replaced this drab wall:

The costs were covered by Genesee Hill PTA fundraising; Urban ArtWorks was chosen from four local artists who bid on the project. The planning process began in March, in art workshops with all 530+ GHES students. Their ideas were consolidated into a design in April. Teaching artist Lis Rafailedes, below with GHES principal Liz Dunn, was there working with the young artists when we visited on Monday:

The students painted the mural over multiple days this month, concluding with kindergarteners:

You can see the mural from SW Genesee, on the south side of the campus.

A similar project resulted in a mural at Lafayette Elementary four years ago.