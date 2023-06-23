SATURDAY: Here’s what you can do and see at Camp Long’s Mountain Fest!

Before we get to the list of what’s up today/tonight, we have new details of one of Saturday’s coolest events – it’ll be like going to the mountains without leaving West Seattle! Camp Long (5200 35th SW) is presenting Mountain Fest all day, and shared this preview (with photos):

Join us this Saturday, June 24th for Mountain Fest at Camp Long! This is our annual celebration of all the things that make Camp Long the hidden gem it is and more!

We will have lots for you to do including old favorites like our rock climbing, naturalist programs and the high ropes course along with other organizations sponsoring events like bouldering on the north rock tower by Vertical World and rappelling down the Glacier by Mountain Madness, The Falconer, a smores station by the Girl Scouts, and even more!

We will have activities for all ages and everything is free! Some activities require waivers and registration at the main booth in the center of the field.

The event will run from 11 am to 5 pm with some activities starting/finishing at various times within that window but come out and enjoy our lovely park and all that it has to offer! We look forward to seeing you.