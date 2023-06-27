Remembering David A. Mousset, 1950-2023

Family and friends are remembering David Mousset and sharing this remembrance with the community:

David Arthur Mousset

January 2, 1950 – June 7, 2023

David was born to Lavelle (Swanson) and Arthur Mousset in Japan on Jan. 2, 1950, while his father was stationed there. He had a sister, Carolyn, who was 11 years older.

He grew up in El Paso, Texas, and Magnolia as a child where he attended elementary school; and his teen years in West Seattle where he attended James Madison Jr High and West Seattle High School. He graduated with the class of 1968. He lost his father when he was 17 and his mother moved to Baltimore to live with his sister. Determined to stay in West Seattle with friends, he spent his Senior year living on Alki. Many memories (and parties) with friends there. He loved cruising the beach in his Austin Healey. He was the life of the party and had a love for sports cars, baseball, and music. Having the nickname “Madman Mousset,” there are a lot of stories. He played in local bands and attended many concerts. He managed the Old Spaghetti Factory in Seattle in his 20s.

David married his first wife, Jill Saeger in 1976 at her family home in West Seattle. She was the younger sister of one of his best friends, Jeanne Saeger. In 1977 they had a daughter, Jessica Lavelle Mousset. They were married for 9 years. He loved to travel and plan trips to Disneyland with his daughter, Jessica. He introduced her to the magic of Disneyland at a young age and then later to her children. He was called “Disneyland Grandpa.” He had fond memories of going as a child with his Uncle Jack. Pirates of the Caribbean was his favorite ride.

Around 1986 he met Shari Lynn Rinderneck. They married in Reno, Nevada in 1990. They traveled together, enjoying trips to Mexico and Hawaii. He helped raise her daughter, Jessica Lynn. And his mother Lavelle lived with them in her elderly years. They lived in Burien and White Center before buying a home in Poulsbo on Liberty Bay, which he loved. He and Shari were married until 2006. They remained friends and he was able to spend over a year enjoying the property again before entering assisted living. She was very supportive during his end stage of life.

He also spent several years living with his dear friend Jeff Dill in Morton. They had been friends since Junior High.

He called himself a “mountain man” and enjoyed hiking in his youth, fishing, boating, and camping. He went fishing every opening day weekend and planned camping trips with friends around the date. Lake Alta was one of his favorites.

In 2018, he found out he had another daughter through Ancestry DNA. He also found out he had a son (confirmed) in 2021. He was able to meet his daughter Ruth and spend time with her, her children, and grandchildren in Minnesota.

David passed away on June 7th, 2023, from chronic kidney disease.

He was preceded in death by his father Arthur in 1967, his sister Carolyn in 1986, and his mother Lavelle in 2010.

He is survived by his daughter Jessica Lavelle (Mousset) and son-in-law David Cook. Grandchildren, Shayne (Anelise) Mousset, Haley, Matthew, and David Cook… and great-granddaughter, Adeline Mousset.

A daughter, Ruth Cottew in Minnesota, grandchildren Alyssa (Tisa) Lassahn, Austin Decker, and 6 great-grandchildren.

A nephew, Chris Ebert, a niece, Joni (Ebert) Coscia, and a great-niece, Rachel Coscia.

A brother-in-law, Robert Saeger, and niece Nichole Novak Forsell from his first marriage.

His last wife and friend Shari Mousset and her daughter, Jessica Lynn Hood.

Lifelong friends Jeff Dill and Don Nokes.

*A celebration of life will be held on July 3rd at Shari’s waterfront property in Poulsbo, where he loved to spend time.