READER REPORT: Utility pole falls, blocks Highland Park sidewalk

Thanks to Dina Johnson for the report and photos:
At 6 am today a “clunk” sound alerted us to a snapped utility pole/street light, leaving a live wire across the sidewalk on SW Henderson street between 12th & 13th Aves.
Passersby called it in to the city.
The impact miraculously caused no damage to the property, but the pole remains across the sidewalk, wedged against a retaining wall.
The rotted utility pole had been marked by the city several years ago, but never replaced.
SCL says it’s “accelerated” its pole-replacement program recently, and through April had replaced more than 560 citywide.
