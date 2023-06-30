West Seattle, Washington

READER REPORT: Utility pole falls, blocks Highland Park sidewalk

June 30, 2023 10:14 am
Thanks to Dina Johnson for the report and photos:

At 6 am today a “clunk” sound alerted us to a snapped utility pole/street light, leaving a live wire across the sidewalk on SW Henderson street between 12th & 13th Aves.

Passersby called it in to the city.

The impact miraculously caused no damage to the property, but the pole remains across the sidewalk, wedged against a retaining wall.

The rotted utility pole had been marked by the city several years ago, but never replaced.

SCL says it’s “accelerated” its pole-replacement program recently, and through April had replaced more than 560 citywide.

