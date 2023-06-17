Pridefest, Laps With Lou, car shows, more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Friday fog photo by Doug Eglington)

Two dozen options for the first day of your weekend, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PRE-FATHER’S DAY ULTIMATE: Go play with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family this morning!

﻿Hey Dads – Invite your family, as your Father’s Day gift, to pickup ultimate. Or, ask them for a frisbee hall pass, as your gift. And Kids! Ask your father to play ultimate as his gift. Happy pre-Father’s Day. See you 8 am at Fairmount Playfield

(5400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LAPS WITH LOU: For the first time, Lou Cutler‘s Make-A-Wish walkathon at Pathfinder K-8 (1901 SW Genesee) is open to everyone, as it’s not happening on a school day. Lou, a retired PE teacher and longtime Make-A-Wish volunteer, will walk one lap for every year he’s about to celebrate on his birthday (72 this year1) later this month. He’ll likely start before 9, and you can join any time – he expects to be walking until about 2 pm, with a break around 11 am to talk about Make-A-Wish. Our preview includes the donation link you can use whether or not you plan to join him2!

BASEBALL: Tournament fun all day with West Seattle Baseball at the Pee Wee fields, lower Riverview Playfield (7226 12th SW), starting at 9 am.

HIKE THE WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT: Meet up at 9:30 am in the Arboretum at the north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) for a guided greenbelt hike.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 9:30 am-3 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, selling a vast variety of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is happening weekly this year, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, prioritizing vendors of color and presented by African Community Housing & Development.

LOW-LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be out at Constellation and Lincoln Parks 10 am-12:30 pm. The tide’s out to -2.4 feet at 11:05 am.

HERON’S NEST MARKET: Open-air market with arts, crafts, info at The Heron’s Nest (4818 Puget Way SW), 10 am-5 pm.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

BAGELS AND PIZZA AT THE P-PATCH: The Barton Street P-Patch community invites you to visit for treats fresh from their wood-fired oven, bagels 11 am-noon, pizza 4-6:30 pm. By donation, to support the garden. (34th/Barton)

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

CLASSIC CARS: Brookdale Admiral Heights is showing them off 11 am-2 pm on California south of College – plus, music and free hot dogs! Details in our calendar listing.

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Highland Park Spraypark is open daily, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

PRIDE FLAGS IN THE JUNCTION: They’re expected to go up with volunteer help around noon today.

STUDENT-ORGANIZED CAR SHOW: Noon-3 pm at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW). Free to attend unless you’re entering a car; more info in our calendar listing.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

(Friday fog, photographed by James Bratsanos)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

DANIEL AND THE DREAMCATCHER: Comic opera for all ages! Doors open 2 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – ticket info and other details in our calendar listing.

PAPA TONY’S POP-UP: 5-8 pm at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW), you can sample and/or buy the award-winning, made-in-West-Seattle sauce.

WEST SEATTLE PRIDEFEST: The peninsula’s newest Pride celebration features events at seven venues, starting at 6 pm and continuing past midnight – art, music, drag, comedy, trivia, more – details and locations are in our calendar listing.

DUBSEA FISH STICKS: 6:05 pm home game at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) for the collegiate summer baseball team‘s game vs. the Redmond Dudes.

THREE WEST SEATTLE BANDS: 7 pm at The Skylark, triple bill of West Seattle bands – Midnight Marauders, Moonlight Remedy, Billy and the Dream Boats. $10 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ROO FORREST & FRIENDS: Performing 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

If you have a show, sale, event, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? for our calendar … please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!