7:13 PM: Thanks for the tip. Almost 500 customers have lost power in The Junction – the City Light map shows it mostly along California between Genesee and Edmunds. No word yet on the cause.

7:39 PM: We are in the area looking around. California businesses south of Alaska appear to have power. 42nd/Alaska signal is out. A City Light truck is by Junction Plaza Park.

7:50 PM: The other businesses – and signals – on California have power too.