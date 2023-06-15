‘No kid should die’: Lucy Strong Foundation’s fight against childhood cancer gets boost from Movement Mortgage

A brave little girl from Arbor Heights was the inspiration for a gathering last night at Movement Mortgage (3727 California SW). Her name was Lucy and cancer diagnosed at age 3 cut her life short at age 8 – but her fight lives on, in hopes of saving other kids, via the Lucy Strong Foundation. Movement Mortgage offices nominated recipients for $10,000 GraceWorks grants via appraisal firm Karis AMC, and the West Seattle office’s proposal for the Lucy Strong Foundation was chosen. “No kid should die,” Lucy’s mom Nicole told the gathering last night:

Nancy Spiro from Movement Mortgage explained, “This is the first large donation the charity is receiving and we want to celebrate our hope to cure pediatric cancer.” Nancy’s daughter Raya went to school with Lucy and shared a memory at last night’s gathering:

The Lucy Strong Foundation is planning its first Sparkle and Shine Gala this November. You can check back here for more details.

Find out more about the Lucy Strong Foundation’s work – from funding research to delivering presents to young cancer patients – by going here.