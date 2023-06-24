Mountain Fest, Field Day, Taste of WC, Fish Sticks host Dick’s, ‘Matilda,’ pool openings, more for your Saturday

(Lincoln Park – photo by Coleman Smith)

Here’s what’s happening on the first day of our first summer weekend, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-2 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, selling a vast variety of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is happening weekly this year, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, prioritizing vendors of color and presented by African Community Housing & Development.

SOUND TRANSIT AT FARMERS’ MARKET: Got questions about West Seattle light rail? Sound Transit reps are scheduled to be there today.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

HAM RADIO ‘FIELD DAY’: 11 am today starts 24 hours of demonstrations and drills for local amateur-radio operators in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – details are in our preview. Stop by any time and see what’s going on!

CAMP LONG MOUNTAIN FEST: 11 am-5 pm, climb, hike, play, learn at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), as previewed here.

TASTE OF WHITE CENTER: 11 am-4 pm, go explore WC food/drink spots, all to help the White Center Food Bank – here’s how it works:

With 34 restaurants participating, attendees purchase $5 tickets to try a variety of foods like banh mi sandwiches, Colombian empanadas, Indian fry bread tacos, strawberry basil kakigori, and much more. Iconic restaurants like Tomo, Puffy Pandy, Salvadorean Bakery, El Catrín and others are ready to serve up amazing bites! Each ticket is an opportunity to taste a small plate, drink or dessert from participating restaurants. All ticket proceeds support the White Center Food Bank, while sponsorship dollars go to the restaurants to purchase ingredients and pay for event costs. Tickets will be available for purchase at three locations in downtown White Center in the area of (16th Ave SW, between Roxbury and 100th St). A ‘menu’ will be given to each attendee at the time of ticket purchase, with a map and details on restaurants and items available. This is a first come, first served event, with limited quantities available at each establishment. There will also be a raffle for 2 roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Highland Park Spraypark is open daily, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: First day of the season for the city-run outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm, as previewed here.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also the first day of the season, 12-7 pm, in the upper park near the north play area.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

MEET & GREET WITH PET RESCUE: Motley Zoo Animal Rescue is at Pet Supplies Plus (2600 SW Barton) noon-3 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

COCKTAIL 101 CLASS: 1 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way) – get your ticket(s) here.

FAMILY DAY AT THE MUSEUM: Bring the whole family to the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 1-3 pm – story time included!

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

‘MATILDA JR.’: Louisa Boren STEM K-8 presents a one-hour version of the musical at 2 pm in the school gym (5950 Delridge Way SW), no admission charge but donations accepted for the school drama club (concession sales too).

BOUNCY HOUSE AT OUNCES: Bring the kids, 2-5 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

DICK’S TRUCK @ DUBSEA FISH STICKS: 6:05 pm home game at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) for the collegiate summer baseball team‘s game vs. the Gumberoos, with a special extra – the Dick’s Drive-In burgers and shakes truck will be on site 5 pm-8 pm.

SILENT DISCO: At Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), 7-9:30 pm, dance like no one can hear you!

WEST END GIRLS, PRIDE EDITION: Doors at 7, show at 8, West Seattle’s drag extravaganza at The Skylark, hosted by Cookie Couture with special guests. Tickets available at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

If you have a show, sale, event, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? for our calendar … please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!