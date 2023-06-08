Medians on West Marginal Way? City requesting feedback

SDOT is looking for feedback on a new proposal for part of West Marginal Way SW: landscaped medians:

We are seeking input on proposed landscaped median islands and a raised crosswalk. We are looking to understand driveway operations that would inform the median island size and feasibility.

Here’s the notice with information on proposed locations and how to comment. The deadline is June 20. SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson also says they’re planning to evaluate the recently installed protected bike lane and “other safety elements” this summer.