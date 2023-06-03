Loop the ‘Lupe, kids’ fishing derby, Sounds from Around the World, WSHS reunion, Gator Fair, more for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Friday evening photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to the first weekend of June. Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening!

KIDS’ FISHING POND: West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club presents the first event of the day!

On Saturday, June 3rd the West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club will be back hosting the annual Free Kids Fishing Derby at Seacrest Park and Marina, located at 1660 Harbor Ave SW. The trout fishing pond will open at 8:00 am and conclude at 11:00 am, and fishing poles and bait will be provided for free to kids age 14 and younger. No pre-registration or fishing experience is required! The West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club in association with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have been hosting the Kids Fishing Derby at various locations in West Seattle since 1934. Kids and their families can all enjoy a morning on the waterfront while the kids enjoy their fishing opportunity. For many this will be their first fishing trip! For more information go to wssportsmen.org.

LOW-LOW TIDE, WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists will be out 9:30 am-12:30 pm at Constellation Park (63rd/Beach) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), as the low tide goes out to -2.6 feet at 11:02 am.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 9:30 am-3 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, selling a vast variety of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Back for a third year, this farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is happening weekly this year, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, prioritizing vendors of color and presented by African Community Housing & Development.

SOCCER FUNDRAISER: The HPFC Girls 2010 soccer team is having a fundraising yard sale 10 am-2 pm, including beverages and baked goods. (49th/Genesee)

GATEWOOD ELEMENTARY GATOR FAIR: Free family fun at Gatewood Elementary (4320 SW Myrtle), 10:30 am-2:30 pm, outdoors and indoors, including a science fair and art walk!

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Get info about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

LOOP THE ‘LUPE: Five fun events at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle) benefiting Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s social outreach work – the obstacle course “Elite Wave” at 11 am, the obstacle course “Family Wave” at 11:30 am, 5K fun run at 11:45 am, Senior Saunter at noon, and Youth Dash at 1 pm. Plus beer, food, and music. If you aren’t signed up yet, you can register on site. (WSB is a community co-sponsor of Loop the ‘Lupe.)

SOUNDS FROM AROUND THE WORLD FESTAL: World-music festival in Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska), 11 am-7 pm, free – see the lineup here and read about them here!

MORE THAN A MEETING: Food and fun are also promised at the EPA’s all-day in-person meeting to help you provide comments on the cleanup plan for the Duwamish River’s east waterway. Drop in for as much or little as you can. South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Georgetown Campus Building C (6737 Corson Ave. S.)

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Highland Park Spraypark is open daily, through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WHITE CENTER PRIDE STREET FESTIVAL: 11 am-midnight, 16th SW is closed to vehicles and open to revelry in the heart of downtown White Center for this year’s White Center Pride Street Festival, with performers, vendors, food trucks, wrestling, a kids’ area, more – here’s the schedule.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: It’s usually open Saturdays, but not this weekend or next.

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL ALL-SCHOOL REUNION: It’s back! All years’ WSHS alums are invited to visit the school 4-7 pm to reconnect with old friends. (3000 California SW)

AUTHOR READING: Presented by Salaam Cultural Museum, West Seattle author Amal Sedky Winter reads from her new book “Escape to Aswan” at 4 pm at Cherry Street Village (720 25th Ave., Capitol Hill).

DUBSEA FISH STICKS’ OPENING NIGHT: Sold-out crowd will be at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) for the “first fish” at 6:20 pm to start the collegiate summer baseball team‘s first game of the season, vs. the Gumberoos.

WSHS REUNION AFTER-PARTY: 7 pm-midnight at Whisky West (6451 California SW), the celebration continues after the West Seattle High School All-School Reunion. Live music with alum members of The Nitemates!

If you have a show, sale, event, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? for our calendar … please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!