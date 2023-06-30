LAST DAY OF SCHOOL: Denny IMS says farewell to two longtime staff members

Thanks to Angelica Mendoza-De Lorenzo at Denny International Middle School for the report and photo:

As the 2022-2023 school year comes to an end, we say goodbye to two amazing staff members at Denny. Mr. Bolma has been a Counselor at Denny Middle School for 20 years and 40 years as an educator. His dedication to our students and service to our school has not gone without recognition , always willing to support and guide students in need.

Ms. Clausen is saying goodbye to the Denny Community after 33 yrs of working with us. She began the Proyecto Saber program at Denny and later moved on to be the leader in our Dual Language Program. Her passion and dedication to her school community is inspiring! Her many transformational programs at Denny are Ms. Clausen’s legacy and we are committed to continue: Summer Enrichment programs, La Posada in December, and Positive Discipline workshops for parents. Ms. Clausen has a special place in her heart for the Latino community and culture, having helped and guide immigrant students through the education system for many years.

We had a staff celebration on Wednesday followed by a surprise mariachi performance by Mariachi Real Seattle today as we wish the very best to both retirees.