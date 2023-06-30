LAST DAY OF SCHOOL: Alki Elementary’s farewell photo

With the Seattle Public Schools year ending this afternoon, it’s a particularly memorable last day of school at Alki Elementary – their century-old building is set for demolition and replacement. Julie sent the photo, explaining that it was taken by drone last Friday, with students and staff in their Alki-A-Thon shirts for the PTA-fundraiser walkathon held that day, using the opportunity to get one last look at the old building. (The exact demolition date is pending, as the project’s permits are awaiting the outcome of appeals filed against the zoning exceptions – “departures” – the district needs to build a taller school with an illuminated sign and no on-site vehicle parking; a late July hearing is scheduled.) Alki classes will be held for the next two years at the former Schmitz Park Elementary, which has hosted West Seattle Elementary for these past two years while that school’s building was being expanded.