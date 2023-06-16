Here’s the list for your last West Seattle Friday of spring

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

The last weekend of spring – summer officially arrives 7:57 am Wednesday (June 21) – is about to begin. To kick it off, here’s what’s on the schedule for today/tonight, mostly as featured on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HOT BEVERAGE BENEFIT: Go to Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) today and mention you’re there for the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA, and they’ll get part of the proceeds.

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need more plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of plants, until 3 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

JAPANESE STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), Japanese-language story time led by Sayoko.

SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm, whatever the weather, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open daily.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

VISCON CELLARS: Stop by Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

PAPA TONY’S POP-UP: 5-8 pm today and tomorrow at Mission Cantina</a> (2325 California SW), you can sample and/or buy the award-winning, made-in-West-Seattle sauce.

SINGER-SONGWRITER OPEN MIC: Monthly event at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – signups at 6 pm, music starts at 6:30 pm.

SILENT DISCO: At Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), 7-9:30 pm, dance like no one can hear you!

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Filthy Fifth, Altigi, Mydnyte, funk at The Skylark , doors at 7, music at 8 (3803 Delridge Way SW).

PRIDEFEST PREFUNK: 9 pm-midnight at Admiral Pub (2305 California SW), a night of fun to get you ready for tomorrow’s Pridefest.

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!