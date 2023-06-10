HELPING: Deloitte’s Day of Service at Providence Mount St. Vincent

The Mount got a facelift inside and out on Friday from a big group of volunteers. Thanks to Scott Nelson for the photos and report:

On June 9, nearly 100 volunteers gathered at West Seattle’s Providence Mount St. Vincent (lovingly called “The Mount”) with wheelbarrows, shovels, and work gloves in hand. It was the annual Day of Service where Deloitte and Providence volunteers joined hands to show the West Seattle residents how important they are.

For 6+ years, this collaboration has benefitted the elderly residents and young children enrolled in learning programs who can better enjoy their common spaces, gardens, and each other as part of an intergenerational facility. This year’s Day of Service event is helping The Mount spruce up the grounds for their 100-year anniversary come January 2024.

Molly Swain, Foundation Director for The Mount, welcomed volunteers that morning, explaining that “The Mount is about community and people coming together to help make the end of life as extraordinary as the beginning of life.” Providence Group Vice President, Frances Chao, values the effort because it is “about connecting with each other and nature while carrying forward the spirit of Providence.” Randy Bush, Principal at Deloitte, and his Deloitte colleagues joined in recognition of Deloitte’s Impact Day and praised the opportunity to come together to give back to the community.