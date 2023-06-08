West Seattle, Washington

08 Thursday

58℉

HELPING: 2 ways to help at upcoming West Seattle blood drive

June 8, 2023 9:09 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

If you can donate blood – or just time – here’s an upcoming West Seattle opportunity we were asked to share with you:

West Seattle Community Blood Drive
Thursday, June 29 I 1:00-6:30 pm
Bethany West Seattle Fellowship Hall, 8600 9th Ave SW

Did you know that every 2 seconds someone needs blood?!

This is an opportunity to give back to the community, through donating, as you are able, or through hosting folks as they come through the doors.

Sign up to donate or volunteer as a host!

Email meganc@churchbcc.org with any questions.

As you’ll see on the donation-signup link, there’s a date coming up in August, too.

Share This

No Replies to "HELPING: 2 ways to help at upcoming West Seattle blood drive"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.