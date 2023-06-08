HELPING: 2 ways to help at upcoming West Seattle blood drive

If you can donate blood – or just time – here’s an upcoming West Seattle opportunity we were asked to share with you:

West Seattle Community Blood Drive

Thursday, June 29 I 1:00-6:30 pm

Bethany West Seattle Fellowship Hall, 8600 9th Ave SW

Did you know that every 2 seconds someone needs blood?!

This is an opportunity to give back to the community, through donating, as you are able, or through hosting folks as they come through the doors.

Sign up to donate or volunteer as a host!

Email meganc@churchbcc.org with any questions.