(WSB photo: Service With A Smile onstage)

Until 6:30 pm at West Seattle High School, some of WSHS’s talented student musicians are rocking a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank. It’s the WSHS Earth Club‘s project, led by Lizzy Greene and Henry Walum.

Other bands on the slate included THEM, The Potholes, Princess Pulpit, and Pieces of Lisa. Sorry we got late word of this but if you can’t get to the school before 6:30, you can donate directly to WSFB any time here.