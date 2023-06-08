HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, June edition

6:23 PM: Get out and wander the peninsula tonight – it’s West Seattle Art Walk night!

Our first stop was West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) in North Admiral, where illustrator Andrew Gregg is showing work tonight. Much of his art is focused on athletes, as you can see in the background of our photo. If you visit WSG before 7:45 pm, you can also catch live music by Taylor John Hardin, one of three Art of Music performances during tonight’s Art Walk.

6:41 PM: Paul Gerard is another of the Art of Music performers; as shown above, he is performing until 7:45 pm at Wildflour (4709 California SW; formerly Flying Apron) in The Junction. The visual artist there tonight is Jenna Brechbiel.

Also in The Junction, Matthew Cory is the featured artist at Compass (4509 California SW):

Some receptions run as late as 9 pm, so you still have time to go out and enjoy some art!