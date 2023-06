As noted in our daily preview, the second annual West Seattle High School Car Show organized by the car club calling themselves the Greasy Peeps is happening today.

Lively scene despite the weather! 46 cars as of 1 pm. Among them – the hearse from Emmick Family Funeral Home (WSB sponsor):

It’s on until 3 pm outside the northwest side of the school at 3000 California SW.

(If you’re driving there, you can still park in the south part of the lot.)