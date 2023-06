The only West Seattle park that’s home to a climbing rock is celebrating that and more today. Until 5 pm, you’re invited to Mountain Fest at Camp Long (5200 35th SW).

Not an experienced climber? No worries. They’ll show you how. If you’d rather keep your feet on the ground, there’s still lots to do. The Falconer is there – we got to see Junebug the falcon:

Kids’ craft activities are an option too:

Our preview includes the map of what’s happening where around the park.