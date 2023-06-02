HAPPENING NOW: Free lockboxes for Gun Violence Awareness Day

(WSB photo, King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall at Greenbridge event)

Greenbridge Plaza (8th SW just south of SW Roxbury) is one of five places where Public Health Seattle & King County is giving away 100 gun lockboxes right now as part of a Gun Violence Awareness Day event.

As noted in our daily preview and calendar, the giveaway is happening until 5:30 pm, in partnership with YMCA Alive and Free. PHSKC’s announcement explains:

Safe firearm storage is the best way to reduce the risk of unintentional shootings and injury, and prevent firearms from being stolen and misused by others. In order to help increase safe firearm storage, Public Health runs the Lock It Up program. Everyone who owns firearms can take action by locking up their guns. For more information about gun lockboxes and related resources, visit Public Health’s Lock It Up program webpage.

That page includes a list of retailers where storage/locking devices are available if you miss today’s giveaway.