WEEKEND SCENE: Classic cars outside West Seattle HS all-school reunion

By the time we got to West Seattle High School for this afternoon’s return of the All-School Reunion, everybody was in breakout rooms. But if you like classic cars, you can take a look at another component of the revived reunion – the mini-show just outside the north side of the school. Our photos above and below show classic MGs of different eras.

And a classic Ford:

At 7 pm, the alumni party moves to Whisky West (6451 California SW) for the afterparty, until midnight, featuring WSHS alums who are members of The Nitemates. P.S. If you missed it previously – current WSHS students are organizing a car show for June 17th.