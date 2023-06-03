HAPPENING NOW: Biggest White Center Pride Street Festival yet

(Also published on partner site White Center Now)

(WSB/WCN photos)

With a nonstop slate of entertainment, 100 vendors, sidewalk food and beverage cafés, a kids’ area, and more, we’d call this the biggest White Center Pride Street Festival yet. 16th SW is closed to vehicle traffic on the blocks both south and north of SW 98th. At the north end, DJ Baby Van Beezly was spinning:

At the south end, Aleksa Manila was leading story time by the King County Library System van:

Steps away, there’s wrestling outside Lariat Bar:

At 16th/98th, you’ll find the White Center Pride organizers – we photographed Kyle, Eliot, and Terry:

Stop by their booth to find out more about WC Pride, including the online silent auction to fund future outreach work, and the optional bracelets you can buy for local specials during the festival. P.S. The vendors include community organizations and businesses from West Seattle as well as White Center. And West Seattle Pride events are ahead too – watch this category of our event-calendar listings.