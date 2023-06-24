HAPPENING NOW: 32 ways to enjoy Taste of White Center

It’s a street party in White Center today, with 16th SW closed to vehicles between Roxbury and SW 100th for the Taste of White Center, benefiting the White Center Food Bank. 32 restaurants and bars are offering $5 “tastes” – some savory, some sweet, like the three cream puffs from Puffy Pandy:

Here’s how it works – find one of the WCFB booths along 16th, and buy $5 tickets, redeemable at the participants of your choice.

You’ll get a map/list with the locations/names of the participating restaurants and bars and what they’re offering. Some non-downtown WC businesses have set up shop in booths on 16th so they can be part of it, like Dubsea Coffee (strawberry lemonade):

The food spans a variety of cuisines – Mexican, Vietnamese, Chinese, Laotian, Salvadorean, American, and vegetarian/vegan options – Lotus Vegetarian Restaurant‘s booth (fried rice, Singapore noodles, egg roll) among them:

Almost all the venues are offering their tastes until 4 pm. A few have later starts – Tomo, offering strawberry/basil kakigori for dessert, is listed as “1 pm until sold out.” Five venues are north of Roxbury in South Delridge: Nacho Mama, Young’s, Meat the Live Butcher, Can Bar, and Mac’s Triangle Pub. Wherever you get your food, tents are set up at multiple spots with tables and chairs.