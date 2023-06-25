HAPPENING NOW: 2023 West Seattle Garden Tour

(Photo sent by Bill Schrier)

That house in North Admiral is the northernmost of 10 stops on this year’s West Seattle Garden Tour, happening until 5 pm today. It’s an annual celebration of not just what’s in bloom, but the creativity with which some gardeners have used the available space on their property. We visited a stop in the south, a home in Arbor Heights:

(WSB photos from here down)

Homeowner Greg Olsen told us his daughter designed the garden around the house, which was built 12 years ago, and required some excavation so “not a plant was left on the site.” Now, beautiful collections of plants are everywhere, front, back, side:

Olsen said most of the open space originally was covered with sod – no budget left for landscaping – but over the past decade, with his daughter’s help, it’s been transformed.

He thinks they’re largely done – “until she has a new idea!” (Gardeners will identify with that sentiment – you’re never really “done.”)

Other stops on the tour this year are in the Alaska and Morgan Junction areas, Gatewood, Genesee Hill, the Arroyos, and Puget Ridge, where the Seattle Chinese Garden is featured. You can visit there today – or any other day – without a Garden Tour ticket book; it’s at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus at 6000 16th. WSGT organizers tell us they’re offering tour attendees tastings at the nearby Northwest Wine Academy, too.

One important aspect of the Garden Tour: Both through ticket-book sales and a silent auction of this year’s competition-winning artwork, it raises money to support other nonprofits. They’re still seeking applicants for next year’s grants – here’s how to apply.