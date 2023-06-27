Graduations, ‘Healthy Street’ open house, and what else is up for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday

Thanks to Sonya Westcott for the photo! Before we get too much further into the day, time for a quick look of what’s on the schedule:

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm, whatever the weather. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL OPEN: Second day of the season, noon-7 pm. (2805 SW Holden)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

GRADUATION CEREMONIES: At Memorial Stadium downtown (401 5th Ave. N.), tonight’s the big night for the Class of 2023 from West Seattle High School (5 pm ceremony) and Chief Sealth International High School (8 pm ceremony).

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

‘HEALTHY STREET’ OPEN HOUSE: As reported here last week, SDOT has decided to downsize its original “(Stay) Healthy Street” in West Seattle, a stretch in High Point and Sunrise Heights. They’re answering questions and accepting comments during a 5:30 pm open house at Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW).

COMEDY: Readers Theatre presents an hour of laughs at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 6 pm. Donations welcome.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm stories and activities for kids at the Delridge P-Patch, weekly throughout the summer starting tonight. (5078 25th SW)

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), hosted by Michael Pearsall.

MORE TRIVIA: Three places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look into the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!