GRADUATION: Congratulations, West Seattle High School Class of 2023!

(WSB photos/video)

West Seattle has more than 600 brand-new high-school graduates tonight, after back-to-back ceremonies at Memorial Stadium downtown. The night began with West Seattle High School, which packed its hour-and-a-half ceremony with more speakers and more music. After principal Brian Vance‘s welcome, ASB president Ami Doukourai spoke, describing graduation as “the moment that symbolizes the beginning of the rest of our lives.” She spoke of challenges, and had to overcome one in the moment, as a military helicopter inexplicably buzzed the field three times during her speech. She was followed by Kathryn Hooper and Makenzie Jensen, who spoke of how the class had to deal with heart-wrenching loss, wearing blue cords to honor four classmates who died, and leading a moment of silence in their memory “and any other loved ones who couldn’t be here today.”

The featured staff speaker, teacher Kira Hopkins, addressed the graduates as writers. She offered five points of advice, including “consider your context,” noting that they were just partway through their freshman year when the pandemic hit, and that they’ve also dealt with crises including political turmoil, climate change, and racial injustice – “you have come through a lot.” Her other points included “stay curious” and make plans but “leave room for the magic of the moment.”

Featured student speaker Elliott Burdett also mentioned the pandemic, saying “the universe threw a cosmic wrench” in his class’s freshman year, while in the next breath he acknowledged that “talking about COVID is cringe.” Ebulliently, he noted that “we really have no idea what the future who has in store for us – anything can happen at any moment.” Don’t miss the possibilities he lists:

Then it was time for a song from the acclaimed band THEM, whose members include two of tonight’s grads as well as a 2020 WSHS alum, “so this is her real graduation”:

The class’s valedictorians Sophia Butler and Cece Pyfer offered reflection and gratitude:

Then principal Vance led one last “W-E-S-T-S-I-D-E” countdown, and offered his own three points of advice: Make good choices, “bring your ‘A game’,” and express gratitude. Then our area’s school-board director Leslie Harris accepted the class and told them “it’s legal – you’re graduates!” The reading of names, with proud cheering from the stands, followed, as did a few final words from tassel-turning leader Lachlan Swanson, who warned that life is “pretty damn scary” but “you have to believe it’ll work out.”

P.S. Seattle Public Schools didn’t stream graduation ceremonies live this year but is recording them and making the video available quickly – here’s the recording of tonight’s WSHS ceremony.