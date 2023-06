(WSB photo, CSIHS graduation 2022)

In case you wondered too: Both public high schools in West Seattle are sharing a graduation date again this year. This time, both ceremonies are at Memorial Stadium downtown (401 5th Ave. N.), on Tuesday, June 27th. The West Seattle High School Class of 2023 will take the walk at 5 pm, followed by the Chief Sealth International High School Class of 2023 at 8 pm.