GOT MEMORABILIA? Vanishing Seattle might want to borrow it

If you have memorabilia – particularly signage – from a past business, Vanishing Seattle wants to hear from you. The temporary exhibit they’re planning isn’t in West Seattle, but it’s not far, and they’re hoping to draw items from all over the city. Here’s what we were asked to share with you:

Vanishing Seattle is seeking remnants of our city to display at Forest For The Trees, a satellite event to Seattle Art Fair. The “Vanishing Seattle” exhibition will offer a poignant reflection on the changing face of our city, a reminder of the impermanence of urban spaces and the profound impact of “progress.” We hope to bring together a collection of sign works, artifacts & memorabilia that have shaped the city’s visual and cultural landscape over the decades, as an ode to the artisans and spaces that brought life to the city streets, and as a celebration of the ephemeral beauty that continues to shape our collective memories. As we bear witness to the disappearance of these art forms and gathering places from our streets, we invite you to contribute to a visual dialogue that pays tribute to this legacy.

The exhibition will take place in an open 12,000 sq ft brick and timber space at historic RailSpur building in Pioneer Square from July 27 – 30, 2023 and First Thursday Art Walk August 3, 2023. Entry is free to the public.

The exhibition will take place on an upper floor of the building, so the sizing of the items will be restricted to the capacity of the elevator and stairwell (roughly 8ft X 4ft, but don’t hesitate to contact us if you have an awesome item that’s bigger).

Items will be credited as on loan from the owner unless you wish to remain anonymous.

Please contact us if you are interested in sharing signs and other local artifacts from your collection!

vanishingseattle@gmail.com