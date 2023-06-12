FOLLOWUP: Work yet to start at Hiawatha Playfield

Last week, Seattle Parks said work would finally begin today on the turf-replacement project at Hiawatha Playfield, so we went over to see whether that had indeed happened. The photo above is what we found – no sign of anything yet, and the field remains wide open. FieldTurf USA won the contract with a $1.4 million bid after the city had scratched the first round of bids (which the same company won for a similar price). Parks says the work should be complete in September – assuming it does start soon. Meantime, the Hiawatha Community Center and Play Area projects have yet to go out to bid, so construction is still a ways off. (Parks says the Hiawatha wading pool WILL be open this year, though – first day June 29.)