(WSB photos)

Work has begun at 3618 SW Alaska – home to West Seattle’s only cold-weather shelter as well as veterans’ organizations – getting a new roof after ~40+ years. As we reported last Friday, this is a gift – with labor, materials, and even the dumpster all donated; Adaptive Roofing is installing the roof in partnership with Malarkey Roofing Products, Stoneway Roofing Supply, Do It Right Roofing, and DTG Recycle.

The work is expected to take just under a week; we’ll check back.