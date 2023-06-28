FOLLOWUP: SDOT hits the brakes on West Marginal medians

(Map of where SDOT was considering medians and a raised crossing)

Three weeks ago, we reported that SDOT was proposing landscaped medians in a stretch of West Marginal Way SW and asking for feedback. This afternoon, they say the idea of medians and a raised crossing has been “paused” as a result of what they heard. Here’s the announcement:

After gathering initial feedback on Phase 2 of the West Marginal Way SW Safety Corridor Improvements project, we have decided to pause on moving forward with the proposed median islands. We have decided to wait until after we have completed a post-project evaluation on Phase 1 of the project, which included installing a protected bike lane (PBL) and pavement markings and signs at the Duwamish Trail crossings, to determine what next steps are needed.

We have determined that is important to highlight the trail crossing across SW Front Street (near the Highland Park Way SW intersection) to increase visibility and safety, but we heard concerns about how a raised trail crossing may impact freight movement. Therefore, we are planning to look at other options, like pavement markings or green paint, to delineate the Duwamish Trail.

Next steps:

· Design a non-raised option for the Duwamish Trail crossing on West Marginal Way SW at SW Front St.

· Conduct a project evaluation of the PBL and Duwamish Trail crossing improvements with input from West Marginal Way SW stakeholders, including local businesses, trail and bike lane users, and the freight community.

· Collaborate with stakeholders to determine next steps based on the data findings.

We appreciate all the feedback we have received and will continue to seek input and share information along the way.