FOLLOWUP: Murder, assault, gun charges filed in Roxy’s Casino shootings; previous West Seattle gunfire cases linked

(WSB photo, May 27)

Last week we reported on the arrest of 21-year-old Omar Upham, Jr., in the shootings that killed one person and seriously wounded two others at Roxy’s Casino. Today, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Upham with first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree unlawful firearm possession. As we reported last week, Upham is a convicted felon, having served time for a 2019 holdup at a West Seattle mini-mart.

The charging documents tell much the same story we reported last week, that Upham went to the casino with the intent to kill security guard John Leota, a former friend and ex-accomplice in another 2019 robbery case. The charging documents reveal this may have been the third time since Upham got out of prison last October that he went after Leota – the other two were West Seattle gunfire incidents covered here. Also new in the charging documents, the casino patron who was killed is identified as Hung Q. Nguyen. Upham is alleged to have walked into the casino at about quarter till 11 Saturday night, May 27th, and shot at Leota, who started running, as Upham continued shooting at him. Also shot and seriously wounded was casino employee Chheng “CJ” Oung. In the casino, police found what the charging papers describe as “four .40 caliber casings

and two bullet projectiles.” Subsequent investigation, prosecutors write, revealed this:

During the on-scene investigation, the manager of Roxbury Lanes … stated Leota was hired as a security guard less than a month ago (and he) noted Leota told him he had recently been released from prison, and there were rumors that people were after Leota for being a “snitch.” (At the hospital, Leota’s girlfriend) told (a Detective) that there are a lot of people that have problems with Leota and people call him a “snitch.” … Leota’s brother … also advised several months ago, an unknown suspect shot up Leota’s mother’s house, and in a separate incident, Leota’s vehicle was also shot up. Andrew believed those shootings were related and that Leota was being targeted. Those incidents were confirmed through Seattle PD crime reports, Seattle PD 2022-298318, and 2023-080520. The shooting at the vehicle (2022-298318) occurred on November 5, 2022; a bullet projectile was recovered and four shell casings were recovered from that scene. The shooting at the house (2023-080520), located (in the 6400 block of) 29 Av SW in Seattle, occurred on March 24, 2023. Five 9mm shell casings, a live 9mm round, and a bullet projectile were recovered from that scene.

We had reported on both the incidents mentioned in the documents – November 5 here, March 24 here. The court documents say Upham’s mother no longer lives there. They also mention a warrant search of Upham’s residence, which the arrest form says is in Renton; there, police report finding items including an AR-15 rifle, a 9mm extended magazine, and, in the trunk of Upham’s car, “a stolen .40 caliber Ruger P94 handgun and a .45 caliber Glock-type handgun with an extended loaded magazine.” Both were test-fired by police; subsequent testing revealed a “presumptive match” between the .40 caliber gun and casings found at the casino shooting scene. Upham remains held without bail and will answer the charges at arraignment later this month.