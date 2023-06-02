FOLLOWUP: Here’s what we know about the Roxy’s Casino shooting suspect

Court documents reveal that revenge related to a West Seattle robbery case is the alleged motive in the Roxy’s Casino shootings that left one casino patron dead and two employees wounded. The suspect – whose arrest we reported last night – is not yet charged but we are identifying him as he is still in Department of Corrections community custody – our state’s version of parole – for a different West Seattle robbery case. He is 21-year-old Omar A. Upham Jr.; we reported on the charges filed against him in 2019 for a holdup at the 35th/Henderson gas station/mini-mart then known as Lucky 5. He was eventually sentenced to just under four years in prison and was released into community custody last October, according to information we obtained this afternoon from Corrections (which also provided the photo at right).

Now, Upham is being held without bail after a hearing this afternoon. The probable-cause documents provided by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office say his alleged target Saturday night was actually one of the shooting survivors, a casino security guard. From the court documents:

… Witnesses and associates of (the guard) were interviewed, and several of them stated (he) was being sought after (because) he “snitched” on someone involved in a robbery. (The guard) later provided a recorded statement identifying Omar Upham as the person who shot him. (He) and Upham were once friends, but their friendship ended when (he) informed on Upham when they were arrested for robbery. When Upham entered the casino on 5/27/23, (the guard) immediately recognized Upham by his eyes and ran. When asked why Upham was after (him), he replied, “I told on him four years ago.” A search of … criminal history showed an arrest by Seattle PD in 2019, where (he) had identified Upham as an accomplice in a robbery (Seattle PD case no. 2019-441721).

We cross-referenced that to a street robbery in The Junction early Thanksgiving morning 2019, days before the Lucky 5 holdup. His arrest and that of another suspect in December 2019 had numerous West Seattle links, as explained here. Upham pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in 2021 and was sentenced to 46 months, the low end of the standard sentencing range, though he had prior convictions – as a juvenile – for robbery and assault. His current community-custody supervision was scheduled to run until March 2024. The court documents say he was most recently living in Renton and was arrested early Thursday morning at a Georgetown business described in the documents as his employer.